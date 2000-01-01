Investors hopeful of MPC meet outcome

The market closed flat as rupee weakened by 86 paise against the dollar while crude oil prices surged after the US and China reached to a 90-day trade tariff ceasefire. The

Sensex closed at 3,6,241 up 46.70 points or 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 0.06 per cent or up 7 points to 10,883.75 level. Broader market outperformed the benchmarks as BSE Mid-cap and small cap indices gained 0.46 per cent each.

Among the sectoral indices BSE Utilities, Metal, Power and Realty indices gained more than 2 per cent. BSE Healthcare (-1.21 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (-2.40 per cent) indices were down as Sun Pharma lost over 7 per cent.

Technical view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said, “The market shed–off the global cues and closed flat. The Nifty, amid a tepid session, ended the day at 10,883 up by 7 points. It was a flat on Monday session as positive cues from domestic market were awaited. Technically, we see a doji candle formation mainly formed due to indecision amongst traders. The Nifty soared up in early minutes to touch a new high of 10,946 after eight weeks but could not sustain the momentum and closed near the day’s open.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Market swung between gains & losses as positive sentiment from US China trade truce was offset by rebound in oil prices and weak rupee. The concern on Opec’s production cut and slow growth in Q2 GDP impacted sentiment. While global markets stay positive due to ease in trade tensions. On the other hand, investors are looking ahead to the outcome of RBIs monetary policy this week, which is expected to be status quo but a likely cut in inflation forecast and measures towards improving liquidity, will support the market.”