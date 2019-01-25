InterGlobe Aviation jumps over 6%; m-cap rises by Rs 2,555 cr
  

  Friday, 25 January 2019
 
New Delhi

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation surged over 6 per cent Thursday after the company reported a rise in yield in the quarter ended December 2018.

The stock rose by 6 per cent to close at Rs 1,174.40 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 6.86 per cent to Rs 1,184.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company soared 6.24 per cent to settle at Rs 1,178.55 apiece.

Market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation, parent firm of IndiGo, rose by Rs 2,554.74 crore to Rs 45,144.74 crore on the BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 4.28 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 96 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Yield is the average fare per passenger per mile.

Its yield rose by 3.7 per cent in the December 2018 quarter, according to a company statement.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Wednesday reported a 75 per cent fall in profit after tax to Rs 190.9 crore in the December quarter, as high fuel prices and currency depreciation adversely impacted the bottomline.

The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18?.

According to a release, the carrier's total income rose over 28 per cent to Rs 8,229.4 crore in the three months ended December 2018.

