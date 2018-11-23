Infy to create 1,200 jobs in Australia
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 23 November 2018
City: 
Bangalore

Tech major Infosys has launched an initiative to accelerate digital leadership for its clients in Australia and shrink the digital skills gap in the region with the creation of 1,200 jobs and the opening of three Innovation Hubs by 2020.

Australia’s minister for industry, science and technology, Karen Andrews joined Infosys’ senior vice president for Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Groth at company’s North Sydney office to announce a broad range of initiatives.

The initiatives will form an education ecosystem through which Infosys would enable continuous learning opportunities. These will include the creation of 1,200 IT jobs in Australia by 2020, of which around 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from a range of fields including computer science and design, the development of three Innovation Hubs across Australia.

The new innovation hubs will serve as a platform to enable Infosys to co-create and co-innovate alongside clients, academia and government to accelerate innovation and upskilling of talent in new technologies.

Karen Andrews said, “I welcome Infosys’ decision to create 1,200 IT jobs. It’s a great vote of confidence in our economy and the coalition government’s commitment to jobs of the future, that a company of global standing would make this kind of investment here.”

Pravin Rao, chief operating officer at Infosys said, “Today marks an important milestone for our company in our 20 year journey in Australia. As a key technology partner of Australian business, we are proud to announce our commitment to accelerating digital skills in the region through the creation of 1,200 skilled jobs, the development of our new Innovation Hubs and our deepening partnerships with academia.”

