Infy board to consider share buyback, special dividend in Jan 11 meet

Bangalore-based tech behemoth Infosys on Tuesday said its board would consider a buyback programme and payment of special dividend at its meeting on January 11.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of the company will consider proposal (s), including but not limited to, buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of special dividend, for implementation of the capital allocation policy at its meeting to be held on January 11.”

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion on January 11, it added. The company will also announce its third quarter results on that day.

Media reports a fortnight ago suggested that Infosys might go for a share buyback of up to $1.6 billion and a decision on this would be taken in January.

In April last year, Infosys board had said it had identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore to be paid to shareholders. This was done through a special dividend of Rs 10 per share that was to result in a payout of about Rs 2,600 crore in June 2018.

“Also, an amount of up to Rs 10,400 crore has been identified to be paid out to shareholders for the financial year 2019 in a manner to be decided by the board,” it had said in an earlier filing.

The company had also stated that the board had decided to retain its policy of returning up to 70 per cent of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year to shareholders.

In another development, a top-level executive, Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit, has quit the company. He worked with Infosys for close to two decades.