Infosys shares end nearly 3% higher on buyback

Shares of Infosys Monday rose nearly 3 per cent after the company approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback and also raised its revenue growth forecast.

The scrip gained 2.52 per cent to end at Rs 700.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 3.70 per cent to Rs 709.

On the NSE, Infosys shares went up by 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 701.30.

In terms of equity volume, 19.01 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

India's second largest IT firm Friday reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260-crore share buyback.