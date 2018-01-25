IndiGo bags 20 routes under RCS, SpiceJet 17

Most major airlines, including Jet Airways and Indigo, participated in the second round of bidding under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) and have bagged rights to launch flights on sectors linking smaller towns and cities.

In the first round, IndiGo and Jet Airways had stayed away from the race.

The government has awarded 325 routes to airlines as well as helicopter operators under RCS, enhancing air connectivity to 73 new airports and helipads in tier II and tier III cities, including Kargil in the frontier Ladakh region. Among the major domestic carriers, IndiGo has bagged 20 proposals, SpiceJet got 17 while Jet Airways won 4 proposals.

The RCS promises to make air travel affordable for the common man by providing tickets at prices less than Rs 2,500.

As many as 11 fixed-wing operators have been granted rights for 67 proposals and four helicopter operators have been awarded 23 proposals, a civil aviation ministry official said while announcing the names of successful bidders in the second round.

The second round of the ambitious air-connectivity plan is expected to connect 43 airports and helipads in the country. This includes far-flung areas in the Northeast and hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The government will spend Rs 620 crore in providing viability gap funding or subsidy to airlines and helicopter operators for RCS flights.

Under the first round of RCS, which concluded in March last year, a total of 128 routes had been awarded to five airline operators including a subsidiary of Air India, SpiceJet and Air Deccan.