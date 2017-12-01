Indian stock market overtakes Canada in $2t zone
By  
Bloomberg
  , Friday, 1 December 2017
Market's total m-cap hasn’t exceeded Toronto’s since Jan 21, 2008

India is now home to the world’s eighth-biggest stock market, overtaking Canada for the first time in almost a decade. The score: India $2.29 trillion, Canada $2.28 trillion.

Mumbai’s total stock market capitalisation hasn­’t exceeded Toronto’s since Jan. 21, 2008, when the S&P BSE Sensex plunged as concern grew that a global financial crisis was taking hold. Since then, India’s market swelled by $800 billion as investors flocked to a nation where the government boosted consumption through a job-guarantee plan, stre­amlined the indirect-tax system and opened more industries to foreigners.

Until recently, Canada retained its lead, spurred by a bigger rally in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus package. The tables turned only this year, when the Sensex advanced six times as much as the S&P/TSX Composite Index on optimism over India’s policy changes. In Canada this year, meantime, energy stocks dropped 13 per cent amid oil-price fluctuations and concern new pipelines won’t get built. The industry makes up about 20 per cent of the equity benchmark.

More From Companies and Markets
Sensex dip 453 pts on fiscal deficit fears, F&O expiry

Stocks went into a tailspin on Thursday, with benchma­rk Sensex suffering its big­g­est single-day fall in one year, after growing fiscal deficit concerns triggered a flight to safety amo

Softbank to pick up Flipkart shares in primary, secondary deals

Softbank, which had committed $2.5 billion in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart in August, will be picking up 25 to 30 per cent stake in a combination of primary and secondary deal.

Benches getting shorter at IT firms

Benches are getting shorter in IT and may also become non-existent in the future. New technologies, short-duration projects and on-the-go learning are making benches shorter in the industry.

FRDI Bill 2017 raises hackles, liquidation fears

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017, expected to be tabled in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament, is not exactly being welcomed by different stakeholders.