India set to showcase 5G readiness at IMC

India is the fastest growing telecom market and is emerging as an ideal manufacturing hub for global vendors to consider setting up plants, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday.
She was sharing information on the India Mobile Congress (IMC), starting on Thursday. IMC is being organised by the department of telecom (DoT) and COAI, industry body, to showcase India’s telecom prowess. “India is a vibrant telecom market and has a leadership position. It is also the fastest growing market and its data growth is ahead of China and US combined. The country has taken big strides in manufacturing and is getting ready for 5G services,” she said. We would showcase our 5G readiness, Sundararajan said.
Consolidation in the telecom sector has taken place, and we expect growth to happen from here, she said. In its second edition, IMC will see Airtel chief Sunil Mittal, Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Vodafone-Idea chairman KM Birla sharing platform. Anil Ambani who has sold the wireless businesses of Reliance Telecom to Mukesh is not the invitation list.