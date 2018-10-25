India set to showcase 5G readiness at IMC

India is the fastest growing telecom market and is emerging as an ideal manufacturing hub for global vendors to consider setting up pla­nts, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday.

She was sharing information on the India Mobile Congress (IMC), starting on Thursday. IM­C is being organised by the department of telecom (DoT) and CO­AI, industry body, to sho­wcase India’s telecom prowess. “India is a vibrant telecom market and has a leadership position. It is also the fa­s­test growing market and its data growth is ahead of China and US combined. The country has taken big strides in manufacturing and is getting ready for 5G services,” she said. We would sho­wcase our 5G readiness, Sundararajan said.

Consolidation in the telecom sector has tak­en place, and we expect growth to happen from here, she said. In its second edition, IMC will see Airtel chief Sunil Mi­ttal, Reliance Jio cha­irman Mukesh Ambani and Vodafone-Idea cha­irman KM Birla sharing platform. Anil Ambani who has sold the wireless businesses of Relia­nce Telecom to Mukesh is not the invitation list.