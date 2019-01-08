IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) — an arm of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) — defaulted on dividend payment of Rs 7.12 crore on Monday due on redemption of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

In a filing to the exchanges, ITNL said that the dividend of Rs 7.12 crore was due for the period between April 1, 2017 to December 23, 2018, and was not paid due to insufficient funds in the company. Last month, the company began the sale of its domestic road assets to garner the funds and repay the debts.

A source privy to the development said, “The sale process of ITNL is on and the payment from the buyers has not been realised yet as the move of the company was to repay the pending debts.”

The infrastructure giant, which was taken over by the government on October 1, last year following a string of defaults, has been trying to sell its equity interests in all the road sector assets. The move was part of the two progress reports and the way forward submitted by the government-constituted board led by Uday Kotak.

In December 18, the infrastructure conglomerate has also initiated the process of divesting its stake in the road businesses as individual assets or as a portfolio of assets. The sale comprises of seven operating road projects based on an annuity or an annual income-based revenue model as well as eight toll road projects.

IL&FS and its entities have also defaulted on many debt instruments in the past few months due to insufficient funds. The group’s total debt stood at over Rs 94,000 crore as of October 2018. The shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks ended in the red, and closed at 12. 21, down by 3.10 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.