IDFC Bank, Capital First shares gain on RBI nod for merger
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 7 June 2018
New Delhi

Shares of IDFC Bank on Wednesday surged over 7 per cent after it said it has received RBI's approval for merger of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with the company.

The stock soared 7.32 per cent to end at Rs 41.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.49 per cent to Rs 41.50. On the NSE, the shares surged 7 per cent to close at Rs 41.05.

 Shares of Capital First also rose by 5.32 per cent to close at Rs 561.35 on BSE.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, via its letter dated June 4, 2018, conveyed its 'no objection' for the voluntary amalgamation of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance td and Capital First Securities with IDFC Bank," IDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in January, the company said its board of directors has approved amalgamation of the three entities with IDFC Bank.

