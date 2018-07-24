Idea-Vodafone pay Rs 7268 cr spectrum dues to DoT; Idea stock up 10%

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have paid the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Rs 7,268 crore for their pending spectrum dues which now enable them to get the final approval in the largest M&A in the sector creating India’s biggest telecom operator with over 40 crore wireless subscribers and over 43 per cent marketshare.

Idea Cellular shares were up 10% on BSE. With this the biggest consolidation in the telecom has happened with three private (Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio ) and one public operator (BSNL).

An Idea spokesperson told FC they have made the payment. The company has paid Rs 3296.34 crore on cash demand and has given a bank guarantee of Rs 3322.44 crore to DoT.

While Idea has given bank guarantee on account of one-time spectrum charges, UK-headquartered Vodafone India has given cash towards market price for non-auctioned airwaves held by India’s second-largest operator.

A person familiar with the matter said the payment has been made to avoid the indefinite delay in getting the approval which were halting its business plans and the Idea stock price was getting hammered. With apporval on hand , other options can be thought of alongside.

The merger entails transfer of licenses of Vodafone India and its subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd (VMSL) to Idea Cellular — which will be the listed entity — which should be the next step for the department, now that it has got the requisite monies. The new entity will be named Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The merger will have its own economies of scale, it will have a lot of tax benefits, network optimisation, claim much more depreciation. Since Idea stock was trading at all-time low of Rs 50, this will be a saviour, said analysts.

Together, Vodafone Idea will have 37.5% revenue market share and 39% customer market share, or about 440 million subscribers, making them the largest telco in India, replacing Bharti Airte and a stronger entity in the face of intense competition.

Vodafone is scheduled to announce its June-end results on July 25, while Idea Cellular will announce its results on July 30.

The duo will be better placed to take on Reliance Jio which has unleashed free and cheap tariffs to hurt their profitability.