Idea to raise Rs 6,750 cr, sell shares to group firms

Idea Cellular, India’s third largest telecom operator, on Thursday announced a Rs 6,750 crore ($1.1 billion) fund infusion plan ahead of its merger with Vodafone’s local unit later this year.

As part of the plan approved by its board, Idea will raise Rs 3,250 crore by selling 326.6 million shares on a preferential basis to companies controlled by its parent Aditya Birla Group at Rs 99.5 apiece. The deal will increase Aditya Birla Group’s stake in Idea to 47.2 per cent from 42.4 per cent now, the company said.

Idea said the equity issue is subject to shareholders and other regulatory approvals. An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders is scheduled on January 30. The share issue is expected to be completed by early February, the company said.

Idea said it intends to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore more by selling shares either through a rights issue, preferential issue or a share sale to institutions via qualified institutional placements.

For this, Idea has set up a committee of board members to evaluate potential routes for raising capital.

Last March, Idea and Vodafone, the second largest mobile operator by subscribers in India, announced a merger deal to potentially create the biggest Indian phone carrier. The deal is expected to close in the middle of the year and is on way to receiving a final set of approvals.

As part of the deal, Aditya Birla Group had agreed to buy a minimum of 2.5 per cent stake of the merged entity from Vodafone to own at least 26 per cent of it. Aditya Birla and Vodafone will eventually own an equal share of the joint venture, the companies said last year.

Vodafone said in a filing on Thursday it expected the merger deal to be compeleted mid-2018.

The Idea Cellular shares were up 1.95 per cent on the BSE to Rs 104.50 on Thursday.