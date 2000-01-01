ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz cut car cover by up to 15%

Competition among private car insurance companies is heating up with some of the general insurers bringing down the premia by up to 15 per cent.

ICICI Lombard, one of the leading private insurers, has started reducing the premium for private cars and is gradually making it effective across brands and models. The reduction in rate varies depending on the car model and the extent of drop in premium would be up to 15 per cent.

Bajaj Allianz too, has announced lower premium rates for existing and new customers in the private car segment effective from January 1, 2018. The reduction of premium will be in the range of 5-15 per cent. The industry might see other players also follow suit in the coming days.

“We are already reducing motor insurance premium rates. The same has been made possible due to cost benefits derived from multiple factors including GST and savings from operational efficiencies. Given our customer centric focus, we thought it was only logical that our customers benefit from these cost savings. We will continue to pursue the best interest of our customers in our future endeavours,” said Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

“The company will pass on the benefits of digitisation and increasing efficiency in various distribution channels to all existing and new customers. Insurance is an essential financial tool and through this move we hope to encourage more people to cover their risk, thereby improving penetration of insurance in the country,” said Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Pricing of Bajaj Allianz’s car premiums has always remained slightly higher than the other players. It has been banking on services and claim settlement ease to retain customers.

According to the company, new technologies like DriveSmart – a telematics offering which rewards customers for their good driving behavior ﷓ and Motor OTS that enables customers to self-survey the loss with the company’s insurance wallet application on their smartphones and allows them to settle the motor claims of less than Rs. 20,000 immediately.

Gross direct premium income underwritten by Bajaj Allianz in the motor segment stood at Rs 2,631.29 crore for the period between April and November. This was almost half of the company’s total premium. The gross direct premium income of ICICI Lombard’s motor segment stood at almost Rs 3,510 crore during the same period.