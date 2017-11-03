ICICI Bank lays off 1,000 employees in second quarter

The ICICI Bank has reduced its employee base by 1,082 in a three-month period between July and September this year.

According to latest figures, ICICI bank, the country’s biggest private sector lender, had 83,058 employees as of September 30. This number as of June 2017 stood at 84,140.

Official sources confirmed that the bank had laid off 1,000 employees. The source, however, added that ICICI had hired 6,000 staff in FY16, 8,700 in FY17. In the first quarter of this financial year, the lender recruited 13,000 employees. The total employee base of ICICI Bank is in the range of 80,000-85,000.

The bank’s employee costs during the quarter remained flat at Rs 1,514 crore from the previous quarter.

At a time when India’s banking sector is one of the few recruiting sectors, robots, chatbots, artificial intelligence and other technologies are threatening jobs in the sector.

This, along with the stress on the balance sheets of banks due to deteriorating loan quality and more capital provision requirement, has been directly impacting costs of the banks.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, the country’s second largest private bank, added 2,700 employees while Axis Bank, third largest private bank, added 2,270 in the three-month period from July to September on higher business growth.

Nevertheless, HDFC Bank had also rationalised its staff count in the previous year by reducing its total employee base to a low of 83,750 as on June 2017, as against a peak of 95,002 as of September end last year.

In two quarters from April to September, ICICI Bank added 1,300 employees during the first quarter. The headcount as of June 30, 2017 stood at 84,140 employees, while the second quarter saw a reduction.

In comparison, a year ago, ICICI Bank had added 6,379 employees in H1 of 2016-17 (from April to September 2016) with a staff of 80,475 people as of September 30, 2016.