I-Sec IPO: ICICI Pru MF, Shah settle case with Sebi
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 30 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

ICICI Prudential AMC and its chief Nimesh Shah on Thursday settled a Sebi probe into alleged violation of mutual fund norms over their investments in IPO of the fund house’s group firm ICICI Securities. The fund house has paid Rs 89.96 lakh, while Shah remitted Rs 6.8 lakh towards settlement fees, the Sebi said in an order.

Under the settlement, an entity is allowed to settle charges by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.

“The pending adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants...In respect of the... Alleged violations against the applicants namely; ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) and Nimesh Shah, are disposed of,” the regulator said.

The Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings in respect of ICICI Prudential AMC as well its managing director and CEO Shah for alleged violations of Mutual Fund Regulations, while dealing in IPO of ICICI Securities (I-Sec). It had issued show cause notice in July, 2018 to applicants, wherein it was inter-alia alleged that they are in violation of the provisions of mutual fund norms.

While the adjudication proceedings were in progress, they approached Sebi to settle the case on payment of settlement charges.

Thereafter, the Sebi’s high powered advisory committee recommended the case for settlement on the payment of Rs 89.96 lakh for ICICI Prudential AMC and Rs 6.8 lakh for Shah. This was also approved by the regulator’s panel of whole-time members, following which they remitted the amount.

Accordingly, the regulator has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the both entities. ICICI Prudential AMC is the country's largest mutual fund house with an asset base of over Rs 3.1 lakh crore.

