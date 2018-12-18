HZL receives three sustainability awards
  Tuesday, 18 December 2018
New Delhi

Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc (HZL) has received three sustainability awards at a recent CII ceremony. A release from the mining company said it has got the CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2018 for “Corporate Excellence–Outstanding Accomplishment”, “Commendation for Significant Achievement in CSR” and “Excellence in Environment Management”.

The awards were given away by Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

Sunil Duggal, CEO, HZL, said, “We are honoured to have been bestowed with three awards at this prestigious event…Awards and the site visits have helped Hindustan Zinc to understand different aspects of sustainability, and improve year-on-year.”

The CII-ITC Sustainability Award recognises companies that have demonstrated outstanding policy, practice and results by successfully incorporating sustainability in their core business.

