Hydro policy need of the hour

For any country its infrastructure plays a very important role in its development. A lot of foreign investment is also dependent on the quality of infrastructure that a country provides. In fact, infrastructure sector itself has a great potential to attract money if the asset quality looks good to the potential investor. Fiscal incentives do play a big role in enhancing the return on these assets, thus attracting more capital.

Budget for the power sector should focus on the following:

Renewable power generation with a healthy distribution ecosystem: Despite repeated interventions, the distribution segment remains plagued with lack of financial and operational discipline.

Many industrial and commercial consumers may prefer renewable energy. Since these consumers are the most profitable and revenue generating and that is where the Discoms hide their inefficiencies and losses, open access approvals are hard to come by. Further, Discoms levy ad-hoc charges like cross-subsidy, which are too burdensome and negate the cost advantage in favour of open access.

There is a need to remove the legal and regulatory hurdles and address related infrastructural issues, to facilitate open access.

Reserves against renewables: Renewable energy target of 175 GW also necessitates a spinning reserves. Unfortunately, many hydroelectric projects have faced time and cost overruns and are yet to see the light of the day. There is an imminent need for intervention from the government, in the form of a stimulus, not only to help complete these projects and also reduce the cost of electricity generation, at least in the initial few years. . New hydro policy under consideration would be a step in the right direction.

Time to experiment DBT for power subsidy: Inefficient tariff structure where certain segments of consumers are heavily subsidized create imbalance in revenue -cost matrix. Time has come to rationalise the pattern of cross-subsidisation particularly for domestic and agricultural consumers. There is a strong case for extending Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

Include power sector under GST regime: Supply of electricity has been kept out of the GST. But the capital goods and services fall within the purview of GST Act. Power-generating companies are not able to claim the input tax credit for the GST paid. This increases the procurement cost for distribution firms. Hence, either the power sector should be brought within the purview of GST or the GST rate on sale of goods and services to power projects should be zero.

Ashok Haldia managing director & CEO, PFS