Hurdle seen at 10,762

The domestic market ended on negative as the Nifty closed below 10,750 mark. Among sectors, banks, infrastructure and metals we­re the big losers, while Nifty Pharma ended hig­her. The Nifty Mid-cap ended 0.39 per cent lower. The advance-decline ratio was in favour of decliners. Of the 2,085 stocks traded on the NSE, 660 advanced, 1081 declined, and 344 remained unchanged.

The Nifty breached its 50-DMA intraday, but was able to retake it before the close. One distribution day expired on Monday due to aging while the Nifty added a fresh one. Hence, the total distribution day count remains unchanged at four. This is the second time in last three days that the Nifty added a fresh distribution in the very next session after the old distribution day expired. It indicates that markets are not marching toward rally and remains in limbo.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Brok­ing, said: “It’s high time for our market. The closer we come to the apex point of the ‘Triangle’ as well as the ‘Diamond’ patterns, a possibility of breakout increases. Bei­ng a trader, one needs to be patient and wait for a decisive move. As far as levels are concerned, we sneaked below 10,733 on an intraday basis; but could not close below it. So going ahead, this remains to be a key support on closing basis followed by 10,692 and 10,628. On the flipside, 10,762 and 10,810 are likely to be seen as crucial hurdles. May be we are closer to the moment (breakout) and probably in a day or two, things will get clear. Till then as we mentioned be patient and keep following stock specific moves.

“The banking Index recovered from crucial points and hen­ce, this heavyweight pocket becomes the spa­ce to wat­ch out for, whi­ch would be the trend deciding factor for our markets.”

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The earnings season has just begun and indications are still mixed from the global front. Put together, participants are in fix over the next directional move. At the same time, we've early sign of weakness in Nifty and bulls losing control. It may see fresh slide below 10,700. We reiterate our advice to focus more on stock selection and keeping positions on both sides.”

—Ashwin Punnen