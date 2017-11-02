HMD in talks with telcos for bundling Nokia phones
By  
Anjana Das
  , Thursday, 2 November 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Iconic Nokia phone may soon come bundled with telecom service providers as its new owner HMD aims to improve the brand’s market share in India.

Nokia phones were revived by Finnish company HMD Global, which now owns and markets them. HMD has been aggressive after reincarnating Nokia phones and has launched 11 phones in the past 11 months.

“We are in discussion with all telecom operators, including government telcos for bundled services.
"We are open to it as a strategy,” Florian Seiche, HMD Global CEO, told Financial Chronicle.

HMD vice-president and country head Ajay Mehta said, “Bundling is the order of the day.”

The bundled phones, sources said, would be manufactured in the contract unit of Foxconn and would have the advantage of local production. HMD would start with feature phone and soon extend it to 4G feature phones.

Recently, a number of service providers entered into alliances with mobile handset makers for budget 4G phones to tap new customers and this being a win-win situation for all – customers, service providers and phone makers—it is slowly turning out to be game changer for the industry to increase revenues and subscribers.

Started by Reliance Jio with Jio feature-phone along with its own tariff plans, it was followed up suitably by Airtel with a tieup with Karbon.

More From Companies and Markets
Gold smuggling soars 80% after GST rollout

Gold smuggling zoomed by 80 per cent in September quarter despite the rollout of GST in July to widen tax net.

Govt approves sale of entire 73% stake in Dredging Corp

The government has finally bitten the bullet. It has cleared the sale of its entire stake of 73.47 per cent in profit making Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

Mint says no RBI order to print Rs 2,000 notes

As demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes completes one year on November 8, there is a widespread apprehension that the government may phase out Rs 2,000 notes, which were introduced afte

Market celebrates India’s new ranking

Sensex and Nifty rallied by more than one per cent to yet new record highs, as a jump in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey to 100 from 130 and core sector growth hit