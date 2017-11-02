HMD in talks with telcos for bundling Nokia phones

Iconic Nokia phone may soon come bundled with telecom service providers as its new owner HMD aims to improve the brand’s market share in India.

Nokia phones were revived by Finnish company HMD Global, which now owns and markets them. HMD has been aggressive after reincarnating Nokia phones and has launched 11 phones in the past 11 months.

“We are in discussion with all telecom operators, including government telcos for bundled services.

"We are open to it as a strategy,” Florian Seiche, HMD Global CEO, told Financial Chronicle.

HMD vice-president and country head Ajay Mehta said, “Bundling is the order of the day.”

The bundled phones, sources said, would be manufactured in the contract unit of Foxconn and would have the advantage of local production. HMD would start with feature phone and soon extend it to 4G feature phones.

Recently, a number of service providers entered into alliances with mobile handset makers for budget 4G phones to tap new customers and this being a win-win situation for all – customers, service providers and phone makers—it is slowly turning out to be game changer for the industry to increase revenues and subscribers.

Started by Reliance Jio with Jio feature-phone along with its own tariff plans, it was followed up suitably by Airtel with a tieup with Karbon.