Heading for low-single digit earnings growth

The moderation in demand growth seen across sectors, in tune with the expected deceleration in real GDP growth in the second half to 6.8 pr cent along with continued margin pressure, is likely to have impacted corporate performance in the third quarter. The impact of rising raw material costs and rupee depreciation in the quarter is expected to be visible in several sectors, says a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Sales growth is expected to slow to 11.6 per cent year-on-year against 13 per cent in Q2 and 16 per cent in Q1. Profit growth is

likely to be 3.2 per cent against 11 per cent in Q2 and 22.3 per cent in Q1 for the companies covered by the brokerage.

The Q3 performance is also impacted by the weak post-monsoon rainfall and weakening farm sector realisations, which have adversely affected sowing of principal crops. Fiscal conditions have tightened due to lower-than-expected tax revenue collections, leading to cumulative fiscal deficit rising to 114 per cent of budget estimate by November.

Overall, these factors are expected to impact sectors such as autos, cement, agro inputs, and capital goods & infrastructure that have been increasingly dependent on government outlays, says the results preview report.

On the positive side, the brokerage says, higher rural spending by the government appears to be holding on strong volume growth for consumer companies. Festive demand during the quarter is also expected to support the organised retail sector.

The banking sector is expected to report healthy earnings growth, led by an acceleration in credit growth, containment of NPA formation, resolution of sticky accounts, and an improvement in treasury gains.

The metals & mining sector is likely to see muted performance. The cement sector is expected to see the sustenance of margin contraction.

“Overall, the sales growth of Emkay universe companies (ex-financials and oil & gas) is expected to slow to further to 11.6 per cent YoY in Q3FY19 (13 per cent in Q2 and 16 per cent in Q1), while margins should contract by 55 bps, translating into an expected profit growth of 3.2 per cent (11 per cent in Q2 and 22.3 per cent in Q1).”

Excluding the outliers--top and bottom 3 & 5 companies—adjusted profit after tax (APAT) is estimated to grow by 9-10 per cent. “In Q3FY19, sales growth should be led by sectors such as construction & infrastructure (29 per cent YoY), auto ancillary (20 per cent), and IT (20 per cent). Pharma (6.8 per cent YoY), engineering & capital goods (7.3 per cent), and Automobile (7.5 per cent) are likely to be a drag on sales growth,” says the report.

It says the expansion in Ebitda margins is expected to be driven by sectors such as media & entertainment (182 bps), IT (99 bps), and metals (82 bps). Telecom (-234bps), construction & infrastructure (-234 bps), and auto (-127bps) are likely to be the laggards. Strong APAT growth is expected from sectors such as media & entertainment (59.7 per cent YoY), retail (25.5 per cent), and IT (22.5 per cent).

Sectoral expectations

*Automobiles & ancillaries: Aggregate revenue growth is expected at 9 per cent YoY, which is a below average growth (17 per cent) in the past four quarters. This is attributed to a fall in the MHCV segment and lower growth in other segments. Companies that are expected to record subdued revenue performance include Ashok Leyland (-12 per cent YoY), Eicher Motors (-1 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (2 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (5 per cent), while companies likely to register strong growth are Escorts (36 per cent), Motherson Sumi (23 per cent), TVS Motors (22 per cent), Apollo Tyres (17 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (16 per cent). Aggregate Ebitda margin (excluding Tata Motors) is likely to contract by –110 bps QoQ on the back of negative operating leverage, commodity inflation and increase in incentives/ discounts. The INR’s depreciation against the USD, EUR and the GBP is expected to have a positive effect on companies with large overseas exposure such as Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, and Bajaj Auto. Negatively affected importers include Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Tyres, and Hero MotoCorp. Companies such as Ashok Leyland (-210bps QoQ), Maruti Suzuki (-180bps), Hero MotoCorp (-130bps), TVS Motors (-110bps) and Eicher Motors (-100bps) are likely to see notable margin contractions, while Amara Raja (+180bps), Tata Motors (+130bps), Escorts (+130bps) and Exide (+130bps) should see an improvement in margins.

*BFSI: Accelerating loan growth, stable margins, and treasury gains should lead to healthy PPoP (pre-provision operating profit) growth for banks, while investment provision write-back (net of deferred provisions) should accelerate NPA provision cover and still banks should report reasonable earnings growth. We are factoring in ~20 per cent YoY growth in earnings for our coverage universe (excluding SBI), with private bank growth expected at about 14 per cent YoY. Corporate slippages could be higher. Retail asset quality is holding up well except for some stress in the LAP (loan against property) segment. On an overall basis, NPA formation could be largely contained, which coupled with improving loan growth, should lead to lower NPA ratios QoQ.

*Cement: Higher input costs (energy and freight) should adversely affect the profitability of cement companies despite a strong demand scenario. The average realisation for our coverage universe is expected to increase by 2.3 per cent YoY, while opex/ton is expected to increase by 4 per cent YoY. We expect average Ebitda /ton to decline by 2.3 per cent YoY, led by higher input costs. Among the large-caps, we expect UltraTech and ACC to report Ebitda growth of 16.1 per cent and 22.7 per cent YoY, respectively. Among the mid-sized players, Prism Johnson and JK Cement are expected to record Ebitda growth of 13-15 per cent YoY.

*Construction & infrastructure: In FY19, the NHAI’s target is to award projects involving 8,500-9,000km of road construction; however, ordering activity has been muted in 9MFY19 and hence the authority has reduced its target to 4,500-5,000km. Q3 is seasonally one of the strongest quarters for infra players, and we expect our universe to report 30 per cent top-line growth, mainly due to a low base from last year. Our top picks in the sector are Sadbhav Engineering, KNR Constructions, ITD Cementation, PNC Infratech, and Ashoka Buildcon.

*Consumer goods: We expect companies in our consumer goods universe to post healthy revenue /Ebitda/PAT growth of 12/15/17 per cent in Q3FY19. Despite higher comparables, most companies should report strong volume (7-13 per cent) growth, driven by the continued recovery in rural demand. We expect gross margin to contract marginally due to input cost inflation; however, cost saving efficiencies and the benefit of operating leverage would still drive modest Ebitda margin expansion. Within staples, we expect strong performance from Nestle, Britannia, Marico and Hindustan Unilever, with earnings growth of 18-20 per cent on steady volume growth and margin improvement. United Breweries and United Spirits to record another quarter of strong 60-100 per cent earnings growth.

*IT Services: Q3 has traditionally been a seasonally weak quarter for IT services due to less number of working days and furloughs. We expect 1.5-3 per cent constant currency growth on a QoQ basis for large-caps and 2.0-3.5 per cent CC growth on a QoQ basis for mid-caps. We expect cross-currency headwinds of 30-70bps on revenue growth and margin tailwinds of 40-60 bps for our coverage universe.

*Media & entertainment: The entire festive season falling in Q3FY19 did not turn out to be fruitful for the industry in terms of ad revenue growth. Broadcasters and multiplexes are expected to outpace other mediums with healthy advertisement growth. We believe that print media’s wait for a recovery in ad revenue will continue despite seasonality. Among the broadcasters, Zee Entertainment/Sun TV are expected to register 18/9 per cent ad growth YoY. Healthy box office collections should aid strong footfalls for multiplexes. Ad growth for PVR/Inox is expected at 20/30 per cent YoY.

*Metals & mining: We expect ferrous companies to report muted growth in production and sales volumes. Weaker realisations are likely to drag down overall growth performance. Almost all commodity prices during the quarter faced headwinds. Domestic iron ore prices have been trending on the downside. In the non-ferrous space, we prefer zinc over aluminum due to metal specific concerns pertaining to the latter. Our top stock picks in the sector are Tata Steel and Vedanta.

*Oil & gas: Brent prices fell 10 per cent QoQ to $67.7/bbl in Q3. On average, the INR weakened 3 per cent QoQ, it closed 3 points above vs. the level at the Q2-end, implying sizeable forex gains for OMCs. Benchmark GRM was down over 30 per cent QoQ as light distillate cracks plunged due to oversupply. Nevertheless, we expect OMCs to see a QoQ improvement in core GRMs. We estimate average gross marketing margins on diesel/petrol to be down 9 per cent/up 34 per cent QoQ. This, along with heavy marketing inventory losses, should result in a weak earnings performance by OMCs. We estimate under-recoveries will rise 23 per cent QoQ to Rs130bn. Total gas demand-supply is expected to be weaker QoQ due to lower demand from the power sector, leading to a fall in pipeline volumes for GAIL and GSPL. Petronet is expected to have a weak quarter with Dahej/Kochi utilisation down QoQ. We expect RIL's standalone earnings to decline 5 per cent QoQ due to weaker GRMs (estimate $8.7/bbl) and petchem earnings (from inventory losses). However, consolidated numbers should see a moderate decline, supported by higher earnings from Retail and Jio.

—Emkay Global

(Abridged version)