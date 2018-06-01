HDFC shares rally ahead of new FIIs trading window

HDFC Bank shares rallied 4.36 per cent on Thursday to reach Rs 2,136.15 on BSE as domestic investors rushed to buy ahead of the introduction of a new system monitoring foreign ownership limits in real time from June 1. It would briefly provide foreign investors increased ownership headroom allowing overseas funds to buy as much as $1 billion of HDFC Bank stock on Friday. But for the next month, global investors will also retain access to a facility—set to be phased out on July 1—that allows them to trade shares among themselves when those limits have been reached, a Bloomberg report said.

The foreign-trading window was used by funds to trade in stocks, largely lenders, after nearing their ownership limit. Previously, the overseas holding in banks had to fall 2 percentage points below the 74 percent cap before fresh offshore investments would be allowed, according to the central bank’s rules. Until then, offshore investors traded through the special window.

The bank’s American depositary receipts rallied 8.6 per cent on Wednesday, May 30, the most since August 2011, as global funds will have only the ADR route to buy the stock after the window is disbanded in July, reports said. Indian companies, except banks and certain sectors, are allowed to set foreign ownership limits for themselves, while the central bank restricts overseas holding in lenders.

As per the latest shareholding data HDFC Bank promoter and promoter group own 25.60 per cent stake, there are more than one thousand foreign portfolio investors (1,110 in total) who own 40.43 per cent stake.

Among the large foreign shareholders are Europacific Growth Fund (4.66 per cent) and Government of Singapore (1.35 per cent).

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking, said, "In the concluding hour was truly a rare sight. There was complete gush in the HDFC bank and in fact, in the entire basking basket, which pushed the Nifty towards the 10,750 mark before even anyone could realise it."

HDFC Bank saw a gradual rise since early morning trade and reached an intra-day high of Rs 2,150 before some profit taking towards the close.