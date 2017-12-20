HDFC to raise Rs 13K cr; wants to invest Rs 8,500 cr in Bank

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Tuesday said that it has received a board approval to raise Rs 13,000 crore through private placement or via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The capital raised would be used for buying shares of HDFC Bank to maintain its existing stake in the bank, entering newer segments like health insurance, investing in distressed real estate assets and other growth opportunities, including buying other housing finance companies. The fund raising is expected to be completed within the next one year.

“The Corporation, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries currently holds 21.01 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank proposes to raise further capital to fund its growth. In order for the corporation to more or less maintain its current shareholding in HDFC Bank (post dilution as a result of outstanding stock options), it will need to participate in HDFC Bank’s preferential offer up to an amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore, subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of members of the corporation,” said Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and chief executive officer, HDFC.

HDFC had not participated in the last equity issue of HDFC Bank in February 2015. Currently, HDFC's stake in HDFC Bank stands at 21.01 percent.

“We would like to maintain at least 21 per cent stake in HDFC Bank on a fully diluted basis. A lot of things depend on the ESOPs, etc. It (funds into the bank) will invest a maximum up to Rs 8,500 crore,” Mistry said.

The HDFC announcement comes within a month of bad-loans saddled Axis Bank announcing raising over Rs 11,626 crore capital from private equity major Bain Capital and promoter LIC.

Mistry said the company would like to get into the health insurance business in conjunction with its subsidiary HDFC Ergo General Insurance. The company is also interested in investing in

stressed assets in the real estate sector and has also set up funds for investing in the equity and mezzanine debt of affordable housing projects.

He said the unrealised profit from various HDFC arms runs into over Rs 1.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 96,000 crore is of HDFC Bank alone.

The HDFC shares, which is mostly owned by foreign funds, closed down 0.49 per cent on Tuesday on the BSE at Rs 1,709.70 against an index rally of 0.70 per cent.

Reuters adds: HDFC said it would raise $2.03 billion by selling shares or convertible bonds.

HDFC Bank is planning a fundraising to support its growth programme via a share sale to institutions or American Depositary Receipts. Its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide on the fundraising plan.