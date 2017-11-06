HDFC MF to launch Housing Opportunities Fund on Nov 16

HDFC Mutual Fund will launch a new close-ended fund, HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund, on November 16.

The thematic mutual fund scheme would invest in stocks that stand to benefit from housing sector growth, like cement, steel, banks and housing finance, NBFCs, paints, adhesives or sanitary ware companies and other companies catering to housing and allied businesses.

The fund will invest 80 to 85 per cent of the fund collected in equities and the remaining 15 to 20 per cent in debt and money market instruments.

The fund house expects the huge housing shortage in the country to spur demand for affordable housing, supported by the government push, better regulatory environment and tax incentives/subsidies.

However, the fund will not invest in the stocks of real estate developers.

“The objective of the new fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of entities engaged in or expected to benefit from the growth in housing and its allied business activities,” the fund said.

The fund will have a tenure of 1,140 days, or a little over three years. The new fund offer will remain open for subscription from November 16 to November 30.

The fund’s benchmark will be India Housing and Allied Businesses Index developed by India Index Services and Products, an NSE company. The basic industry composition in the India Housing and Allied Businesses Index, as on September 29, were banks (20.09 per cent), cement (16.47), housing finance (15.21), engineering-designing-const-ruction (13.30), steel (12.48), paints (10.28 ), residential/ commercial/SEZ project (3.22), home appliances (2.19) and the like,

The fund will invest in stocks of these industries with a similar weightage.