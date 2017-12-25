HDFC Group's current market capitalisation of Rs 8.52 lakh crore is the second largest among the Indian business houses after Tata Group's Rs 9.43 lakh crore as on December 22, 2017. Chances are high that HDFC Group may soar ahead of Tata Group in the near future.

HDFC Group is likely to list its mutual fund subsidiary (HDFC Asset Management), general insurance subsidiary (HDFC Ergo General Insurance) and education loan subsidiary (Credila) among its several unlisted subsidiaries which will add to their market cap going forward.

Even Tata Group has several unlisted subsidiaries that could be listed like Tata Asset Management, Tata Capital, Tata Housing, Tata Sky, Tata Solar that have been in the business for long.

Market capitalisation of the top business houses rose sharply in calendar year 2017 with the bull run in the equity market and many of them listing their subsidiaries which further added to their swelling market capitalisation. The total market capitalisation of privately held Indian companies soared by 46.33 per cent to Rs 44.93 lakh crore from Rs 30.71 lakh crore in 2017, while those of the government held companies rose by 29.43 per cent to Rs 14.54 lakh crore from Rs 11.23 lakh crore, according to data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline.

Total market capitalisation of multinational companies soared by 41.78 per cent to Rs 9.66 lakh crore from Rs 6.81 lakh crore.

Among the top corporate houses, Kishore Biyani-owned Future Group’s market cap rose by 307.78 per cent to Rs 53,074.51 crore from Rs 13,015.38 crore. Future Supply Chain’s Rs 2731.64 crore added further weight to Future Group’s market cap in 2017. Indiabulls Group’s market cap also more than doubled as it rose by 118.20 per cent to Rs 78,262.35 crore from Rs 35,866.1 crore, while the DLF Group’s market cap rose by 106.45 per cent to Rs 43,736.4 crore from Rs 21,185 crore.

Top corporate house Tata Group’s market cap rose by 18.56 per cent to Rs 9.43 lakh crore from 7.95 lakh crore at the beginning of the year.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

HDFC Group’s market cap rose rather sharply by 66.76 per cent to Rs 8.52 lakh crore from Rs 5.11 lakh crore and inching closer to Tata Group. HDFC Group added Rs 75,085.37 crore to its market cap by listing its insurance subsidiary HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company. In 2018, HDFC Group is likely to list HDFC Asset Management Company which may further add to its total market capitalisation.

HDFC Group’s other two companies HDFC Bank and HDFC also added to market cap due to sharp rise in their share prices by 58.87 per cent and 38.40 per cent, respectively.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Group’s market cap rose by 65.63 per cent to Rs 5.99 lakh crore from Rs 3.61 lakh crore.

Government-owned State Bank of India Group became the fourth largest corporate group as its market cap rose by 83.06 crore to Rs 3.46 lakh crore from Rs 1.89 lakh crore. SBI added Rs 70,070 crore to its market cap by listing its insurance subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company.

ITC Group’s market cap rose slowest among the top corporate houses by just 10.12 per cent to Rs 3.26lakh crore from Rs 2.96 lakh crore.