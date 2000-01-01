HDFC Life: subscribe for long-term

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance will launch its Rs 8,700 crore IPO on Tuesday. The price band has been fixed from Rs 275 to Rs 290 per share. At the upper end of the price brand, the insurer has been valued at Rs 58,260 crore. The issue closes on Thursday.

HDFC Life will offload 29.98 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 in the IPO. The IPO comprise of an offer for sale of 19.12 crore equity shares by HDFC and up to 10.85 crore equity shares by the joint venture partner Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings).

Financials: Over FY15-17, HDFC Life’s overall total premium grew at CAGR of 14.5 per cent to Rs 19,445 crore. As on September 30, 2017, the total Asset under management stood at Rs 99,530 crore with embedded value (EV) of Rs 14,010 crore. EV measures potential future profits from existing business. The profit after tax grew at a healthy pace of 18.7 per cent CAGR to Rs 887 crore (8.6 per cent in FY17) and the same stood at Rs 554 crore for H1FY18. As a result, the return ratios remained healthy with ROE of 23 per cent. The insurer has managed to improve the value of new business (VNB) margin by 350 basis points to 22 per cent over FY2015-17, which is highest in the industry (ICICI Pru -10 per cent, SBI Life 15.4 per cent).

Pricing: At the higher end of the band, the issue is priced at 4.7 times its FY17 embedded value and 4.2x its September 2017 EV (versus listed peers ICICI Prudential Life is trading at 3.4 times its FY17 EV and 3.2 times the September 2017 EV and SBI Life at 3.9 times & 3.6 times, respectively.

Payal Pandya, research analyst at Centrum Broking, said, “At this valuation, while the issue seems richly priced. Given the mature valuations, investors can subscribe to the issue from a long-term perspective. It must be noted that since the issue is being offered at expensive valuation, it may not attract major listing gains,” added Pandya.

Geojit Financial Services said, “at upper price band of Rs290, the pricing is steeper compared to its peers. However, its higher growth and better profitability may justify the premium valuation. We recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue only with a long term perspective.”