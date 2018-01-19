HDFC Bank shares gain 1 pc post Q3 results

Shares of HDFC Bank today rose by 1 per cent after the company reported a 20.1 per cent growth in net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock went up by 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,951.20 on BSE. During the day, it gained 1.44 per cent to Rs 1,959.80 -- its 52-week high. On NSE, shares of the company rose by 0.92 per cent to end at Rs 1,952.20. Private lender HDFC Bank today reported a 20.1 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 4,642.6 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,865.33 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 24,450.44 crore during the December quarter, up 17.84 per cent from Rs 20,748.27 crore in the year-ago period.