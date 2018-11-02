HDFC Bank is India Inc’s top wealth creator

Motilal Oswal’s annual wealth creation study for 2013-2018 named HDFC Bank as the biggest wealth creator. Indiabulls Ventures emerged as the fastest wealth creator while Titan became the most consistent wealth creator.

“Financials emerged as India’s biggest wealth creating sector during 2013-18. The surge in wealth creation in the sector has been led by private banks and NBFCs. The financial sector has the unusual distinction of being the biggest wealth creator (thanks to private banks and NBFCs) and the biggest wealth destroyer (thanks to state-owned banks),” the study by Raamdeo Agrawal, joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In terms of wealth creation by ownership, in public sector versus private sector, PSU wealth creation performance remained weak during 2013-18. The number of PSUs in the top 100 wealth creators is only 11, and wealth created by these 11 PSUs was only 9 per cent of the total.

However, this is higher than 2-4 per cent in the recent previous studies, suggesting early signs of potential revival in PSU fortunes, the study said.

Top 100 wealth creators created Rs 44.9 lakh crore wealth during 2013-18.

“This is the highest ever quantum of wealth created. During 2013-18, Sensex CAGR was only 12 per cent, but the pace of wealth creation was healthy at 23 per cent CAGR. This reinforces the point that wealth creation happens in all kinds of market conditions. So, investors are better off focusing on which stocks to invest in, rather than timing the markets,” the study said.

“After consistently hugging the second and third rank for the last six studies, HDFC Bank has finally broken through to emerge the biggest wealth creator over 2013-18. Its wealth created is Rs 3.2 lakh crore. Reliance Industries was a close No.2 with Rs 3 lakh crore of wealth created.

Indiabulls Ventures was the fastest wealth creator over 2013-18 with stock return at a whopping 97 per cent CAGR. Eicher Motors was among the top 10 fastest wealth creators in the last seven studies, and Bajaj Finance in the last five. Bajaj Finance has the unique distinction of being in the top 10 biggest as well as fastest wealth creators, the study said.

Titan Company emerged the most consistent wealth creator by virtue of appearing among top 100 wealth creators in each of the last 10 studies; and recording the highest price CAGR of 33 per cent over the 10-year period 2008 to 2018, fractionally ahead of Godrej Consumer, the study said.

The total wealth destroyed during 2013-18 was Rs 4.9 lakh crore. The broader theme of wealth destruction is banking crisis led by PSU banks and cyclical downturn led by metals & mining sector, the study said.