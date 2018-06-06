Gross NPAs cross Rs 10L crore in FY18

Bad loans of banks have increased to Rs 10.3 lakh crore or 11.2 per cent of advances, as on March 31, 2018. They are expecting it to rise further to 11.5 per cent this year but would reduce after that.

As much as Rs 5 lakh crore of bank loans deteriorated into non-performing assets (NPAs) in fiscal 2018, taking the total slippages in the past three fiscals to Rs 13.6 lakh crore. About a fifth of the slippages last fiscal was due to withdrawal of various structuring schemes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February 2018, after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process came into force.

As a result, gross NPAs increased to Rs 10.3 lakh crore, or 11.2 per cent of advances, as on March 31, 2018, compared to Rs 8 lakh crore, or around 9.5 per cent of advances, as on March 31, 2017 according to Crisil Ratings.

However, the tide is slowly turning and the agency expects moderation in slippages, better recoveries from NPAs and improved provision coverage to bode well for banks.

For example, SMA-2 (or special mention account cases, where exposures are overdue by 60-90 days) have more than halved to 0.8 per cent of advances as of last fiscal-end, compared with around 2 per cent a year before, indicating considerable reduction in stressed loans that can potentially regress into NPAs. Further, prospects of recovery from stressed accounts referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are improving. More than a quarter of the Rs 3.3 lakh crore worth of cases referred to NCLT for resolution are from the steel sector which has seen heightened bidding interest due to improving prospects for the sector.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said: “Consequently, Crisil expects gross NPAs in the banking system to peak at around 11.5 per cent this fiscal and then start reducing. Last fiscal, the banking system reported net loss of approximately Rs 40,000 crore because of the sharp rise in NPAs and the resulting increase in provisioning costs. PSBs bore the brunt of this with their provisioning costs nearly twice pre-provisioning operating profits, which resulted in a net loss of around Rs 85,000 crore.”

According to Rama Patel, d, Crisil Ratings, “The good part is banking system’s provisioning cover (excluding write-offs) for NPAs increased to 50 per cent as on March 31, 2018, compared with around 45 per cent a year back, and this is expected to improve further this fiscal.”

However, higher provisioning and the resultant losses have materially eroded the Rs 1.2 lakh crore of capital raised by PSBs last fiscal, of which Rs 90,000 crore was from the government. PSBs remain highly dependent on the government for capital, Crisil said.