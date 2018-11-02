Govt sells 3.18% in CIL, gets Rs 5,300 cr
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 2 November 2018
New Delhi

The government on Thursday sold 3.18 per cent stake in Coal India, in the first big ticket disinvestment of the current fiscal, which will fetch Rs 5,300 crore to the exchequer.

Retail investors lapped up 6.19 crore shares or 1.56 times the shares reserved for them.

Institutional buyers had on Wednesday bid for 15.84 crore shares, or 1.06 times the equity earmarked for them.

Taking together the bids from institutional and retail investors in the two day offer for sale (OFS), the government has sold 3.18 per cent stake in Coal India.

The government had planned to sell over 18.62 crore shares, or 3 per cent, in CIL at a floor price of Rs 266 apiece.

On top of the 3 per cent stake sale, the government also had an option to retain an over-subscription (green shoe option) of another 6 per cent stake in the CIL OFS. The government has exercised green shoe option to the extent of 0.18 per cent, an official said.

Coal India shares closed at Rs 261.10, down 1.90 per cent over previous close.

The government held 78.32 per cent stake in Coal India at the end of September. The government has already raised over Rs 10,028 crore through PSU stake sale this year.

