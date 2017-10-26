Govt’s booster dose sends SBI in the league of biggies

The huge rally in banking stocks on Wednesday has propelled the country’s largest lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) market value sky high.

It now rates above four blue chip companies — Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Maruti and ONGC — as the SBI stock gained 27 per cent on Wednesday.

SBI, which added Rs 60,596.99 crore in the market capitalisation to Rs 2,80,282.68 crore, has become the fifth most valuable company on Indian bourses.

The SBI counter saw massive activity, as it clocked record volume of 27.98 crore shares exchanging hands on both BSE and NSE with 26.26 crore shares traded on NSE alone.

In the intra-day trade, the stock of SBI surged as much as 29.93 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 328.05 before closing at Rs 322.95, up 27 per cent.

SBI is now behind Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank and ITC in terms of the market capitalisation.

The Nifty PSU Bank index surged the most since its inception as the index gained 916.45 points or 29.63 per cent to hit the all-time high of 3,835.9 points.

There was contrary trade in the Nifty Bank index. While PSU banks and some of the large private sector banks like ICICI Bank and Axis Banks gained, other private banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank were down.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and other top PSU lenders in terms of market capitalisation, including Bank of Baroda, PNB and Canara Bank, largely led the market surge.

Benchmark indices in India witnessed a gap up opening and scaled fresh record highs in early trade as investors cheered the various measures taken by the government to spur the economy, including capitalisation of public sector banks and a massive road building programme.

Shares of Punjab National Bank rose 46.20 per cent, SBI went up by 27 per cent while the Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank rose 31 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.

The 30-share Sensex surged 435.16 points, or 1.33 per cent — its biggest single session gain since May 25 when it had surged 448.39 points — to close at a new peak of 33,042.50.

The broader 50-share Nifty finished at its fresh lifetime high of 10,295.35, up by 87.65 points, or 0.86 per cent.

Banking and infra counters led the charge after the government on Tuesday announced various measures to spur the economy, including a Rs 2 trillion recapitalisation plan for public sector banks and a massive Rs 6.92 trillion road building programme.

Said Teena Virmani, V-P (research) at Kotak Securities, “markets ended up sharply today after the government announced Rs 7 trillion investment plan for road sector and Rs 2.1 trillion package for bank recapitalisation to revive investments and growth.

These announcements are in the right direction to provide necessary boost to these sectors, which had been impacted in the past few years owing to issues such as stressed assets.

This is likely to spur investment and increase loan supply which would provide a boost to growth.”

With a 25 per cent jump, SBI alone added Rs 60,597 crore to its market capitalisation at Rs 2.80 lakh crore. The stock settled 27.58 per cent higher at Rs 325.

Bank of Baroda added Rs 10,380 crore market cap, PNB clocked a m-cap of Rs 42,963 crore, up Rs 13,576 crore while Canara Bank and Bank of India added Rs 7,209 crore and Rs 5,650 crore respectively.

Kunj Bansal, executive director & CIO–equity, Centrum Wealth Management, said on markets closing at an all time high: “The ‘great re-cap’, as it could possibly be remembered, surprised the street positively. The finer details and whether the re-caps impact is neutral on the fiscal side are things, which need to be evaluated.

“Having said that, the freeing up of credit in the PSU banking system is a positive. The public sector banks were sitting on a huge pile of cash, earlier parked in government securities, could now be better utilised toward a banks’ actual purpose, i.e. borrow from savers and extend credit to industry. Further from a market participation perspective, this segment has been an under-performer.”