Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 11,600 by December ‘18

The global financial major Goldman Sachs is bullish on the Indian market keeping an “overweight” view while setting its one-year Nifty target at 11,600.

Andrew Tilton, chief Asia-Pacific economist for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, told reporters here on Monday that, “Nifty is estimated to hit 11,600 by December 2018 from the current levels with earnings growth to be the key propellant”. He also said the market is likely to generate 18 per cent returns in 2018 helped by the bank recapitalisation, which could also lower borrowing costs due to competition.

Driven by earnings growth, the domestic market is likely to generate 18 per cent returns in 2018 even as the economy emerge stronger than expected as the shock from structural reforms such as demonetisation and introduction of GST begin to fade, the global major said in a report.

Tilton, however, sounded cautious that a delay in earnings growth can pose downside risks to this outlook.

“Any delays on the GST-related effects fading and smooth implementation of the bank recapitalisation programme would pose downside risks to our growth outlook. Other risks to our growth outlook include rising oil prices, softer global growth or delayed NPA resolution that could increase provisioning costs,” Goldman Sachs said in a report, authored by Tilton.

India’s growth will accelerate to 8 per cent in the fiscal year through March 2019 from 6.4 per cent in fiscal 2018, making the economy the fastest growing major in the world, like it was in fiscal 2017 with a 7.1 per cent expansion, the report said.

“In India, we project above-consensus real GDP growth of 8 per cent in FY19 vs. an expected 6.4 per cent in FY18, as the negative impact from shocks this year fade and the bank recap program unlocks credit and private investment growth. We expect CPI inflation to rise above the mid-point of RBI’s target band (to 5.3 per cent in FY19) due to a pickup in food and commodity prices, and expect the RBI to hike policy rates by 75bp by mid-2019,” the report said.

Economic activity could pick up in first half of 2018, “as the drag from the idiosyncratic shocks of demonetisation and GST implementation fade”.

It said, “four months into GST, our channel checks suggest that there are still some headwinds to activity due to uncertainties around the new tax system.”