Gold smuggling soars 80% after GST rollout

Gold smuggling zoomed by 80 per cent in September quarter despite the rollout of GST in July to widen tax net. On a sequential basis, the illegal import has doubled, according to an update by metals agency GFMS.

The July-September quarter saw gold smuggling of 46 tonnes against 25.2 tonnes in the same period last year and 22.8 tonnes in June quarter of this year. Illegal imports in the three-month period of July-September were the highest in the past five quarters.

According to GFMS, official bullion trade slowed significantly after the government mandated that the goods and services tax (GST) should be paid by the importing nominated agencies and banks upfront and can be collected from the customer at the time of sales. As the price of the metal keeps fluctuating, this put the agencies in a difficult situation.

Further, the additional duty benefit to refiners in excise free zones was reduced under the new tax regime and this halved the number of active refiners to just 10.

“It may be counter-intuitive to think of an increase when GST was supposed to bring traceability, but the cost of compliance increased the cost of gold. In India the majority of retailers are still small-sized standalone and family-run businesses, and a large number of them do not fret to walk the less compliant path to protect customer interest and avoid being taxed,” GFMS said in its quarterly update.

This is possible if a retailer makes a jewellery sale against cash to its customer. The customer bill would account only for the making charge and GST, that too wherever the retailer finds necessary. This is possible by showing every sale as exchange of old jewellery for new. The cash collected against the sale is used to purchase unofficially imported gold and these are then matched with the sale of jewellery for old jewellery.

The retailer would then re-melt these bars in the backyard to show it as melted scrap jewellery and this is then resent to manufacture 22-carat jewellery.

In the books this would show that the retailer did make a sale and collected GST from the customer, but the replenishment has been done with unofficially sourced gold. Such transactions happen primarily in jewellery of ticket size less than Rs 2 lakh in which customer ID proof is not mandatory. GFMS finds that the inclusion of the jewellery industry into Prevention of Money Laundering Act and mandating additional reporting for businesses with turnover of Rs 2 crore and more further pushed the business into the hands of unorganised jewellers in the September quarter. Ahead of the festive season, government pulled the jewellery sector out of the PMLA Act, bringing in much relief to the industry. The government also clarified that the GST on the imported gold need not be paid upfront by the nominated agency, instead it can pay the tax after collecting it from customer.