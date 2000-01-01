Godrej Appliances seeks to double biz to Rs 6K cr by 2020

Godrej Appliances has set a target of almost doubling its turnover to Rs 6,000 crore by 2020. Once the GST rates come down, it expects the appliances market growth to get back to double-digit levels.

Refrigerators account for 55 per cent of the company’s sales and the brand has a market share of 14 per cent. The company will be launching a few new models of refrigerators for the coming season. In fact, it has gone ahead of its competitors by launching ‘Godrej Edge Duo’, a single door refrigerator with a separate vegetable drawer, in December itself.

According to Kamal Nandi, business head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, the company will get some time to take the new product across its store network and to conduct the marketing campaign well ahead of the summer season. “The single door category of above 200 litre capacity is growing by around 20 per cent, much higher than 5 to 6 per cent growth in refrigerators. We have 17 per cent share in this category and we hope to grow this to 22 per cent by next year,’ he said.

Godrej is working on increasing its market share across all the key categories. By 2020, it hopes refrigerators to up its market share from 14 per cent to 20 per cent, washing machines from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, air conditioners from 6 per cent to 10 per cent and microwave ovens to double share to 10 per cent. This will help the company almost double its turnover to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 3,300 crore last fiscal.

The company is also setting up a new manufacturing plant in Pune for an investment of Rs 200 crore. This will add to the existing capacity of refrigerators by five lakh units per year and washing machines by three lakh units. By 2019, the new facility will be operational and this will support the company’s vision to touch a turnover of Rs 6,000 crore.

Nandi believes that the appliances market will return to double digit growth of 15 to 18 per cent next year once the government brings down the GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. “We are expecting a notification on this by January and this will boost the summer sales. Last few years, the market had slowed down to five to seven per cent growth. The tightened energy labeling norms had hit the sales first. Then came demonetization followed by GST,” he said.

“Further, penetration of the key consumer durable categories is still low. So there is more room for growth,’ he added.