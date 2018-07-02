GNPA ratio of SCBs may rise further

The recently released RBI Financial Stability Report covers global and domestic macroeconomics developments and outlook and the impact of the same on India’s financial sector. While being optimistic about domestic growth, macro stress tests undertaken by RBI suggest that Gross NPA (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) may rise further from 11.6 per cent in March 2018 to 12.2 per cent in March 2019. Additionally, capital to risk-weighted assets ratio for SCBs may come down to 12.8 per cent from 13.5 per cent.

The report is quite optimistic on global growth despite recent slowdown visible in some leading indicators. Global investment led recovery remains steadfast. However, the report notes significant risks emerging. First, US Fed has raised its policy rates by a cumulative of 1.75 per cent since 2015 and is likely to raise it by another 0.5 per cent this year. This has led to higher interest rates in US and most EMs. As US interest rates rise, its currency is also strengthening. This year USD is up by 2.8 per cent against a basket of currencies. EMs have borne the brunt of this with a number of currencies falling anywhere between 20 per cent and 5 per cent in the year. INR has fallen by more than 7 per cent in 2018.

Higher interest rates and an appreciating currency is likely to bring down US growth. In addition, the current round of tariffs imposed by US and the counter-tariffs as a result are likely to reduce US and global growth. This has led to risk-off in global markets. As a result, US 10-year yield has fallen from a peak of 3.11 per cent to 2.85 per cent now. However, US interest rates are likely to increase further as the US fiscal deficit is expected to increase to 5.4 per cent in 2022 from 3.5 per cent in 2017. The additional supply of US government securities will have to be absorbed by US and international investors. Notably, the supply is increasing when US Fed has contained its balance sheet at $4.5 trillion since 2014.

The appreciation of USD and higher global interest rates along with rising commodity prices has numerous implications for the Indian economy. A cyclical recovery is building up in India led by investments and uptick in exports. Notably, gross fixed capital formation has increased by 13.9 per cent in H2FY18 compared with 5.6 per cent in H1FY18. With credit off-take and capacity utilisation showing signs of pick-up, the recovery is expected to sustain. However, exports are at risk due to global trade wars.

Domestic consumption is likely to show an improvement on the back of rural led recovery with monsoon expected to be normal for second year in a row. In addition, government policy of improving farm incomes implies higher than usual increase in MSPs for crops, which is positive for farm incomes and thus rural consumption. However, the increase in farm prices will drive inflation up which has already been increasing due to multitude of factors. Higher oil prices being one. The increase is largely led by CPI inflation excluding food and fuel, which has increased by 1.7 per cent since October 2017. Inflation projections suggest inflation is likely to remain above RBI’s threshold of 4 per cent in the medium-term. While RBI has raised policy rate by only 25bps, 10-year yield has increased by more than 50bps in the year, in-line with increase in US yield.

Even as rates are increasing, RBI remains optimistic on growth, which is projected to increase from 6.7 per cent in FY18 to 7.4 per cent in FY19. Government reforms such as GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will lead to long-term structural changes in the economy. The latter, in particular, will improve allocative efficiency and financial stability of the economy.

The likely improvement in domestic economy will help in reduction of stressed loans of the banking system, in particular those of PSBs which increased from 14.5 per cent of advances in March 2016 to 16.7 per cent in March 2018. For SCBs as a whole, GNPA ratio increased to 11.6 per cent in March 2018 from 10.2 per cent in September 2017. The increase continues to be led by industrial sector with GNPA ratio increasing to 22.8 per cent in March 2018 from 19.4 per cent in September 2017. Notably, stressed advances to industry increased only by 0.9 per cent during this period. Hence, the sharp increase in non-performing loans is a result of reclassification from restructured advances to non-performing as per RBI guidelines for early resolution of these loans.

Even as economic activity is improving, RBI’s stress tests for March 2019 suggest GNPA ratio of SCBs may increase to 12.2 per cent from 11.6 per cent in March 2018. The increase is led by PSBs under RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) whose GNPA ratio is expected to increase to 22.3 per cent in March 2019 from 21 per cent in March 2018. Most PSBs made a loss in FY18 on the back of higher provisioning required for non-performing loans thus leading to decline in capital to risk-weighted assets ratio. The government on its part has followed a two-pronged approach for tackling the non-performing loans. First, the new bankruptcy framework (IBC) is leading to time-bound resolutions. Realisations as of now are higher than earlier alternatives. Second, the government has committed large capital injections into PSBs which will assist them in writing-off bad loans and lend. Incremental lending is positive for the cyclical recovery underway.

The good news is that resolution framework is witnessing an increase in number of cases admitted to 701 in Q4FY18 from 128 in Q1FY18. There has been a sharp jump in initiation of insolvency process triggered by financial creditors from 8 in Q4FY17 to 66 in Q4FY18. With more and more resolutions in sight and availability of capital, the banking system will be in a position to reduce its bad loan problem in the year. In addition, PSBs have seen a large increase in bad loans due to asymmetry of information within the banking system. With sharing of information of special mention accounts (SMAs) among creditors and establishment of public credit registry (PCR) in the future, asymmetry of information will reduce significantly for corporate accounts. The benefit of information sharing is visible in retail loans after establishment of credit bureaus. Hence, corporate lending will be far more efficient and profitable in the future, particularly for PSBs.

