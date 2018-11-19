Global cyclicals shine in Q2, but may give way to domestic cyclicals

With better revenue growth seen in the July-September quarter earnings, the underlying earnings story is improving but new risks to earnings are also emerging, particularly in the automobile and NBFC sectors, said an earnings review report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Auto volumes have moderated, with the near-term demand trajectory also appearing slightly uncertain due to the rising cost of ownership. Margin pressures from higher input costs add to the earnings risks. The NBFC universe has seen some moderation in growth estimates, given the prevailing stress in the liquidity and cost of funds environment,” Motilal Oswal said.

The earnings narrative will likely be different in the second half of FY19 as growth drivers will change. Global cyclicals (metals, oil & gas and Jaguar Land Rover), which were the growth drivers in Q2FY19, will make way for domestic cyclicals (automobiles, banks, capital goods, cement, media, NBFCs, real estate and retail), with financials taking over from metals, the report said.

Further disappointments from PSU banks and telecom sectors marred overall earning expectations, though the September earnings season, especially Nifty earnings, was broadly in line with expectations, Motilal Oswal said.

“One of the key positives from this earnings season was the improving revenue growth trajectory. Top-line growth of 25 per cent for was at a multi-quarter high. However, it failed to translate into concomitant Ebitda growth due to higher input cost and moderating pricing power amid rising commodity prices,” the report said.

Corporate banks, which saw a material sequential improvement in the slippage/asset quality trends, provided succour to the earnings outlook as these were one of the key drivers for the earnings miss over the past few years.

“Global cyclicals continue driving earnings, with metals and oil &gas accounting for almost three-fourths of incremental earnings. Information technology posted multi-quarter-high profit growth, with stable commentary around the demand trends. Capital goods sector delivered a healthy performance, with commentary suggesting incipient signs of capex revival. FMCG posted a steady quarter, albeit signs of margin pressures are now evident,” the report said.

While the underlying earnings story is improving with better revenue growth trends and corporate banks’ asset quality turning around, new risks to earnings are also emerging (autos, NBFC). Consequently, the direction of the earnings revision is still trending down.

For the September quarter, earnings were largely led by the commodity sector, with metals and oil & gas accounting for more than 72 per cent of incremental earnings growth.

Global cyclicals single-handedly drove the quarterly performance, led by metals and oil & gas. Defensives (consumer, healthcare, technology, telecom and utilities ) growth was dragged by telecom, which continues reporting elevated losses, while domestic cyclicals were dragged by PSU banks. Telecom posted its fifth consecutive quarter of loss, while healthcare profits rebounded off a low base.