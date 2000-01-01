Global cues to drive market

Benchmark indices fell by more than half a per cent on the day of futures & options expiry over higher crude oil price and the rupee touching a historic low of 69.09 against the US dollar. The Sensex, after opening almost flat at 35,207.19, saw some volatility in the first half of trade and fell sharply around 2.30 pm as the June series F&O contracts expired.



Crude oil price traded at a three-year high with Brent crude at $77.67 a barrel at 7 pm IST. The Sensex fell 179.47 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 35,037. The Nifty 50 Index fell 82.30 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 10,589.10.

The fall in the mid-cap and small-cap indices continued and was higher with the BSE Mid-Cap Index down 1.62 per cent and the BSE Small-Cap Index down 1.50 per cent. The market breadth was again negative with 1,853 stocks declining against 765 stocks advancing on the BSE.

Technical view

Rahul Mishra, AVP (derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services, said: “Activity in derivative market has been picking up in last 3-4 months and the same can be seen increasing the open interest. The market has been volatile during the month with a range of 10,550–10,890. The Nifty is near its June month starting level of 10,750. Roll over activity has been low this month. Global cues will be the driving force for Indian market.”

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, senior technical analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said: “The index witnessed minor bounce from the support level of 10,550. In the near term, 10,550 will provide crucial support level on the way down. The index is likely to drift lower towards 10,417 and subsequently towards 10,325, that is 61.8 per cent retracement level of its previous rise once it breaks below 10,550. On the way up, 10,632–10,674 will be a resistance zone in the near term. We maintain our bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a reversal placed at 10,930.”

Market view

Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said: “Stock markets continued to trade on a weak note as a sharp slide in rupee, global trade uncertainty and the expiry of June, 2018 derivatives contracts lent volatility to the markets and dampened investor sentiment. The rupee fell past 69 to hit an intraday low of 69.09, as crude prices continued their week-long rise, and amid concerns of higher inflation and current account deficit.”