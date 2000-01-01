Global cues to dictate market trend

Indian market surged on short-covering on F&O settlement day and on expectation of better GDP numbers. The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 surged over 1 per cent mainly led by financial stocks with market heavyweight Stocks in Europe and Asia traded higher over easing political turmoil in Italy and developments in US-North Korea summit talks.

It was highly volatile trading. Traders rolled over positions in the F&O segment from the near month May 2018 series to June 2018 series. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24 per cent. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.57 per cent. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Technical view:

VK Sharma, head-private client group & capital market strategy, HDFC Securities, said: “The Nifty rallied 122 points or 1.15 per cent on Thursday to close at 10,735. Banks were on demand on the last day of the May series, with Bank Nifty rising 628 points or 2.39 per cent. Amongst the Nifty risers Adani Port was the star performer with the largest gain of 5.1 per cent amongst the Nifty constituents. HDFC Bank was second, and rallied 4.65 per cent. Amongst the losers were Sun pharma, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy.

While M&M made a new 52-week high and also an all time high, Tata Motors made a new 52-week low. The markets opened with a bank on overnight gains in the HDFC Bank ADR. Crude gained while the currency depreciated. Calls have been written at 11,000 while puts at 10,600 in the June series.Tomorrow is the beginning of a new series.

Market view:

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “Markets witnessed firework on F&O expiry day and gained over a per cent, thanks to firm global cues and short covering in the end. The bias was positive from the beginning and strong up move in the banking majors triggered momentum in the last half an hour. Indications are positive and we believe Nifty will test 10,800 shortly. However, we're seeing limited participation thus focus should be on stock selection. Global cues, movement in crude oil price and progression of monsoon will dictate the market trend from hereon.

—Ashwin Punnen