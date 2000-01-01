Get ready for a roller-coaster ride

The new year ﷓ 2018 began on a quiet note with the market struggling for the first three days. The last two days of the week saw a strong rally, which not only wiped out the losses but also helped in registering new life-time highs for the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex gained 97.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 34,153.85 points. The Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 10,558.85 points. In smaller indices, the BSE Mid-cap gained 1.37 per cent while the BSE Small-cap gained 2.41 per cent.

The Dow Jones recorded stellar gains for the week with 576.65 points gains, or 2.28 per cent, to close at 25,295.87 points. It’s after a long time, one recollects, the Dow recorded gains of this magnitude. The Indian rupee is on a roll and gained 50 paisa, or 0.79 per cent, to close at Rs 63.37 to the dollar.

Some concerns which are worrisome but not yet out of hand is the rise in crude oil prices and the GDP numbers announced on Friday evening. The winter session of Parliament has ended, and the budget session is about three weeks away. One hopes during this period the government and the opposition can discuss and resolve some of the pending issues. It may be a wishful thinking, but one can only hope in politics and probably pray for sanity to prevail.

The primary market, after a very buoyant performance in 2017, is off to an early start. The first issue kicks of this week itself. Apollo Micro Systems is tapping the capital markets with its fresh issue to raise Rs 156 crore in a price band of Rs 270-275. There is a discount of Rs 12 for retail investors and eligible employees. The company is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering design, manufacturing and supplies company. It designs and develops high performance, mission and time critical solutions for defence, space and home and security. It would be appropriate to state that the company is a critical mid-size ‘Make in India’ company for defence applications. The issue is being offered at a price-earning multiple of 19.94 to 20.31 times. The business is working capital -ntensive and the major object of the issue is raising funds for working capital. The issue opens on Wednesday, ﷓ January q0 and closes on Friday, January 12.

Global markets are on a roll, led by the Dow Jones. Our market seems to be rallying behind it for the last two days. The movements on Thursday and Friday have given a fresh momentum to the bull run, which looked to be losing steam. This fresh impulse could give the market the much-needed impetus and set up a Budget D-day after surviving the election results event in mid-December.

Assuming something like this was to happen, how far could the market go? Maybe 3-4 per cent from current levels. About 1,000 points on the Sensex and say 300-350 on the Nifty. It would be a volatile period and not without its sharp moves in either direction. Any certainty that it would happen? No. It is only a possibility.

The first cracks would come in the mid-cap and small-cap space and currently there is no sign of that. While the valuations are stretched, the flow of liquidity and the fear factor that market is expensive, is not bringing about the final euphoria, which is needed for the pause. When that would happen is anybody’s guess.

I believe, one must continue to ride the rally as it continues, but keep an eye on the exit door as well. Cracks will appear in news from overseas and trigger the correction.

Enjoy the roller-coaster ride expected in the coming days.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)