G20 meet may flip sentiments

The market continued upward journey for the fourth consecutive day on the back of strong global cues to end the November expiry with the gain of 1.2 per cent at 10,859 level, highest close since October 1. In the November series, Nifty gained by 7 per cent, highest series gain since March 2016.

A strong rupee, which is now trading at a three- month high, Sharp Fall in crude price and further fall in Bond price boost sentiment in the market.

Buying is seen in the Banking stocks on the back of strong rupee and fall in bond prices. Metal stocks also did well.

On sectoral front, barring Nifty IT (-1.1 per cent), all indices ended in the green. Nifty Metal (+2 per cent), Nifty private bank (+2.0 per cent), Nifty Bank (+1.8 per cent), Financial Services (+1.8 per cent) were the top gainers. Bajaj Auto (+5 per cent), Kotak Bank (+4.5 per cent), and Hindalco (+4 per cent), led the gain among Nifty50 stocks. Nifty Midcap and Smallcap gain 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives at Angel Broking said, “We saw the Nifty surpassing its resistance zone with an authority and thereby removing some ambiguity about the near term direction. Recently, traders were extremely skeptical about the Nifty crossing this ceiling of 10,750 – 10,800. On Thursday, massive bump at the opening resulted in breaking this multiple resistance zone with an authority; courtesy to gigantic overnight rally in US bourses. Then further developments in some of the heavyweight pockets ensured this breakout on a closing basis. Now, going by the ‘Gap Theory’, a breach of any major resistance with an upside gap is known as a ‘Breakaway Gap’ and is considered as a sign of strength. On the flipside, the gap area of 10,782 – 10,757 is likely to act as a key support zone now. As we had highlighted if Nifty has to surpass this hurdle of 10,750 – 10,800, banking counters needs to step up.

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said that the market held-on to its strong gap-up momentum fuelled by Fed’s dovish tone on interest rate cycle coupled with a fall in US bond yield to 2.99. Tailwinds in domestic macros led by sharp fall in oil prices and strong rupee supported the trend. While any ease in global trade tension after G20 meet this weekend will fillip global sentiment.”

—Aswin Punnen