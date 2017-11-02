FSSAI launched Food Regulatory portal for businesses
By  
PTI
  , Thursday, 2 November 2017
City: 
New Delhi

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) today launched a portal which will inform businesses about regulations related to the food sector.

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the portal focuses on six key areas -- food standards, consistent enforcement, hassle free food imports, credible food testing and codified food safety practices -- of the food sector.

About 90 per cent of standards pertaining to the food sector has been notified and the remaining would also happen soon.

This would address concerns of food business across the spectrum by ensuring ease of entry, reduced burden of compliance and facilitating trade, he added.

The food regulator's chairperson Ashish Bahuguna said the platform is beneficial for the sector as it contains all regulatory and safety norms.

He said that the portal would create a robust environment for uniform implementation of the law across states and union territories.

Inaugurating the portal, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the move ensures transparency and predictability of norms.

Food regulatory ecosystem must be based on 'One Nation, One Food Law' concept, he added.

More From Companies and Markets
Gold smuggling soars 80% after GST rollout

Gold smuggling zoomed by 80 per cent in September quarter despite the rollout of GST in July to widen tax net.

HMD in talks with telcos for bundling Nokia phones

Iconic Nokia phone may soon come bundled with telecom service providers as its new owner HMD aims to improve the brand’s market share in India.

Govt approves sale of entire 73% stake in Dredging Corp

The government has finally bitten the bullet. It has cleared the sale of its entire stake of 73.47 per cent in profit making Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

Mint says no RBI order to print Rs 2,000 notes

As demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes completes one year on November 8, there is a widespread apprehension that the government may phase out Rs 2,000 notes, which were introduced afte