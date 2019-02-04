FPIs pull out Rs 5,300 cr from capital markets in Jan
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 4 February 2019
City: 
New Delhi

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew more than Rs 5,300 crore from the capital markets in January, signalling a ‘wait and watch’ approach by them ahead of the general elections.

Prior to this, they had infused a net sum of over Rs 17,000 crore in the capital markets -- equity and debt -- during November and December 2018. In October, they had pulled out a massive Rs 38,900 crore.

According to data available with the depositories, FPIs pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,264 crore from equities and Rs 97 crore from the debt markets last month, taking the total outflow to Rs 5,361 crore.

“Investors are taking a cautious approach given their focus on global headwinds and upcoming general election,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

It has not been a good start of the year with regards to FPI flows and clearly they are continuing with their cautious or ‘wait and watch’ stance towards India, which they have been maintaining for a long time, said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

He further said the focus would continue to be on economic growth and the general elections.

Other factors such as movement in crude prices and currency, which would have a bearing on the country’s macro-environment, and worries over global trade war will continue to guide the direction of FPI flows, Srivastava added.

Echoing the views, Alok Agarwala, senior VP and head investment analytics at Bajaj Capital, said FPI flows would continue to be volatile in the coming months.

“The outflows could continue further with escalating trade disputes. The domestic macroeconomic concerns viz, weakness in currency, movement of crude oil prices, trade deficit would also weigh on inflows,” he said.

More From Companies and Markets
RBI policy, quarterly results key drivers for market this week

The RBI’s policy meet outcome, ongoing quarterly results season and global cues will set the tone for the stock market this week, analysts said.

RCom to propose same asset sale plan to NCLT

Reliance Communications on Sunday said it would propose a similar debt resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it had been pursuing outside the court.

Can budget drive market hopes?

The market has reacted positively to budget on hopes of consumption boost Equity markets have reacted positively to the budget, as the headline fiscal deficit does not signal major loosening, and t

Jio begins war preparations for 5G launch in 2020, in talks with vendors for assembling handsets

Taking yet another first-move step, Reliance Jio is drawing up plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year for which it is already in discussion with vendors for assembl