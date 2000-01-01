Fortis faces ‘criminal negligence’ charges, may lose licence

Fortis Healthcare, a hospital chain operator, may lose its license as Haryana government finds Gurugram unit guilty of 7-year-old dengue patients' death.
The family of deceased patient could not afford the hospital charges and had to shift her to another hospital. Health minister Anil Vij on Wednesdaysaid the inquiry conducted by the health department found serious irregularities, unethical practices and lapses in the diagnostic protocols on the part of the hospital in this case.
“We are going to lodge an FIR against Fortis for criminal negligence. We will also write to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to cancel their license. Moreover, we have also given a notice for cancellation of blood bank in that hospital," Vij said.
The Haryana government probe claims Fortis charged Rs 12,800 per unit of random donor platelets (RDP) against Rs 400 per unit RDP stipulated by the state in its guidelines.
Earlier, JP Nadda, Union health minister, sought for a report from Gurugram’s based hospital after it allegedly charged the family of a 7-year-old dengue patient, who later died, almost Rs 1.6 million for 15 days in the ICU. Adya developed very high fever on August 27. Her family rushed her to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka two days later when the fever did not abate.
Tests confirmed she was suffering from dengue. But her condition worsened and Rockland suggested Singh take her to a bigger hospital. The family took her to Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon on August 31. Initially, she was given intravenous fluids and supportive treatment as there was a progressive fall in platelet count. But when Adya’s condition did not improve, she was put on mechanical ventilation.
Fearing the government's actions against hospital chain operators, investors are likely to queued up on the counter to liquidate their portfolio.
At close Fortis Healthcare slipped 3.50% to Rs 144.75 on the National Stock Exchange.
-- TickerNews Service