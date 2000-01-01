Equity market remains range bound before F&O expiry on November 30.Volatility is expected to be high on Tuesday and later in the week till F&O expiry. Technical analysts feel traders should focus on individual stocks rather than exploring the market’s near-term direction.

On Monday, despite a gap-down opening for the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty-50, the volatile session finally saw a recovery in the last hour of trading, with benchmarks closing with marginal gains. But the gains have narrowed in each session as Sensex and Nifty registered closing gains of eight sessions in a row beginning November 16.

On November 16, the Sensex gained 346.38 points to rise above the 33,000 level, but in the next seven sessions it has gained a total of 617.62 points to climb to 33,724.44 as on Monday, with the last session’s gains being just 45.20 points, or 0.13 per cent. For Nifty-50, the gain was just 9.85 points, or 0.09 per cen.

Contracting range indicates higher volatility in the expiry week, said a note from Angel Broking, adding, “the first half of the week would be very important for our market as we expect some volatility to pick up and, hence, we may see some clear moves thereafter.”

Analysts see short-term support for the Nifty in the 10,300 range while 10,500-10,600 is the high for the call option writers.

Any further rise in the market may be a short-lived event as the Sensex’s all time high of 33,865 points, reached earlier on November 7, is just 141.51 points away.

Also, the market lacked support from the institutional investors on Monday, as foreign portfolio investors were net sellers by Rs 424.77 crore while domestic institutional investors were net buyers by a mere Rs 69.40 crore.

With the earnings season ended on a mixed note, the triggers for the market to move up further are few and far between, but risks are aplenty to drag it down, be it oil, caution ahead of the Gujarat poll verdict on December 18 and the US Fed meeting on December 12-13 which may see an interest rate hike news coming on December 14 for the Indian market.

Also, China has reported weak economic data recently showing a modest slowdown, though its industrial profits surged.

With futures and options expiry slated for this Thursday, a correction in the market could take place as traders try to roll over or square off their F&O contracts.

Still, some analysts sounded optimistic of gains getting further stretched.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said, “A bullish engulfing pattern is also observed on daily charts as well. A bullish engulfing pattern is formed in a downtrend or on a day which inculcates a gap down open from the previous close. Prices sustain the lower levels and close higher than the previous day close, and cover the trading range of previous day as well, entirely. It is a positive indication for the bulls as they may further stretch the momentum.”

“The Nifty needs to take off from 10,400, which was attempted on Monday. On the higher side, we see the next resistance at 10,490– 10,530,” Nadeem said.

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, “We would continue to see how price action pans out tomorrow (Tuesday). The bullish momentum can be witnessed only above the key level of 10,405. On the flipside, 10,350-10,307 would now be seen as an immediate support zone.”