FinMin unperturbed by FPI pullout

The finance ministry is unperturbed over FPIs pulling out more than Rs 27,000 crore funds from the Indian stock markets. It says domestic funds of banks, insurance companies and pension funds have made more than the amount withdrew primarily due to surging global crude prices.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 7,819 crore from equities and another Rs 18,950 crore from the debt market during May 2-25, taking the total outflows to Rs 26,769 crore ($4 billion).

So far this year, FPIs have put in just Rs 641 crore in equities and withdrew nearly Rs 30,000 crore from the debt market.

In April, they had pulled out more than Rs 15,500 crore, which was the steepest outflow in 16 months.

"There is no reason to worry for the FPIs pulling money out of India. In any case, we don’t intervene in the market dynamics. These are market related developments and operate in this manner. There is a lot of domestic money flowing into the stock market and because of this there is liquidity in the market. The domestic funds are matching with the money going out, and there is no net impact. Unlike old times, the impact of such outflows on Indian stock market has come down," said official sources.

The comfort of the government emerges as the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested much more than FPIs ﷓nearly 12 times more in the last three months. Since the beginning of the 2018, participation of DIIs in equities has been much more than FPIs. So in contrast to outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the heightened buying by DIIs has fuelled the gaps in the Indian market in the recent months.

DIIs have invested Rs 37,515.77 crore in Indian equity markets as on May 11, data from BSE showed. On the other hand, net investments by FPIs stands at Rs 4,430.44 crore, as per NSDL data. Officials said foreign capital outflows in India is due to outflows in their respective nations, higher interest rates in several global markets and the weakening rupee. The investment by DIIs includes mutual fund houses, banks, financial institution and insurance companies. This is despite banks posting huge losses in their results due to NPAs and poor asset quality and frauds.

Rising oil prices and the anticipation that fiscal deficit will be under pressure, because of lower tax revenues, pushes FPIs to flee. Data shows that in February alone, DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 17,226.4 crore when broader indices fell by around 5 per cent on concerns over long-term capital gains tax for equity transactions.