Fewer banks report rise in NPAs in Jul-Dec

The percentage of banks reporting a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) in July-December has reduced significantly, indicating stability in credit environment, according to a report. The latest round of the Ficci-IBA survey drew responses from 19 public sector, private and foreign banks representing 59 per cent of the banking industry by asset size. According to the survey, 58 per cent of the respondent banks reported a rise in NPAs, significantly lower than 80 per cent in the previous round.

Infrastructure, metals and engineering goods were key contributors to the bad debt.

However, only 28 per cent banks reported a rise in the number of requests for restructuring of loans as compared to 40 per cent in the previous round.

For the forthcoming budget, the banks demanded full tax deduction on the NPA provisioning; reduction in corporate tax rate; and accelerated investments in infrastructure sector.

“Most of the responding banks have suggested reduction in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent, lowering of MAT rate to 15 per cent and enhancing tax deductions and exemptions for individuals. This should boost credit demand at both corporate and retail level,” Ficci said on the report.

The survey was carried out for the period July to December 2017. The number of banks reporting increase in share of CASA deposits has been lower in the current round of survey, with 48 per cent indicating an increase as against 58 per cent in the previous round. Around 35 per cent of the respondents have also cited a moderate decline in CASA deposits.