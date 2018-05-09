Felt toothless, so skipped ICICI board meet: Govt

Trying to justify its nominee not attending the ICICI Bank board meeting on Monday, the government on Tuesday said it feared rejection of its nominee’s questions on corporate governance by the private bank’s board.

The government said it would wait for the investigative agencies to come to a conclusion on the allegations the bank chairman and management are facing before acting on the issues, while declining to take any stand.

A senior government official said their nominee on the ICICI Bank board, Lok Ranjan, did not attend the board meeting as the government felt the bank board could reject any uncomfortable questions, citing private sector banks don’t come under government control and the government stake is too minimal to raise any management issues in the meeting.

The government, the official said, would act if investigative agencies indict the board management. But the official could not explain how that could happen, as the issues cited for the nominee’s absence would prevail even then.

The official said government would attend the board meeting if investigative agencies give the bank a clean chit.

A senior bank official said the government has set a wrong precedent by shying away from the issues, as at least, it could have attended the meeting and raised the controversial issues. Had the government, as the law maker for both private and public sector banks and as a stakeholder, raised a voice at the proper forum, that would have given the impression to investors that it walks the talk.

Recently the government has been stressing on the governance issues after a series of bank frauds came to light. But its silence shows the private sector bank’s might in keeping the government away from a burning allegations, the bank official said.

He said the RBI is empowered to check the books of private sector banks and it is up to the RBI to inspect the ICICI Bank books.

A private sector bank chief said it is surprising that the government nominee, a joint secretary in the department of financial services, did not even attend the board meeting. It may be recalled that Ranjan was appointed as the nominee in place of Amit Agarwal, who too did not attend the board meeting that cleared ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar of any allegations.

Kochhar has been accused of facilitating loans from ICICI Bank for the Videocon Group, whose promoter Venugopal Dhoot had invested in her husband Deepak Kocchar’s firm, NuPower Renewables.

But at the board meeting and conference call and the press conference on Monday, Kochhar sidestepped questions over conflict of interest in the loans given to the Videocon Group, maintaining that the board had "made its stance very clear" on the issue and that she did "not have anything more to add".

Earlier, the ICICI board and its chairman MK Sharma had backed Kochhar and maintained that there was no quid pro quo involved in giving out loans to Videocon, as has been alleged by a whistleblower.

Kochhar has avoided all public functions and not issued any statements since March 28, when the controversy was first reported in the media.

Banking circles said the board's clean chit would not be enough. Tax and investigative agencies are looking into investments by other corporates in companies owned by Deepak Kochhar as also his personal investments.