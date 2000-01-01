Federal Bank, Ageas await right price to sell IDBI Federal stake

Federal Bank and Belgian life insurer Ageas are not in a hurry to sell their stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance and would take a call on the stake sale based on the price quoted. A decision on the successful bidder is expected by the month-end.

“Selling the stake is one option and continuing with the new partner who acquires IDBI Bank’s stake is another. In the case of IDBI, there is pressure on raising funds. But others will take a call looking at the price quoted by the bidder,” sources privy to the development said.

IDBI Bank has a 28 per cent stake in the insurance company whereas Federal Bank and Ageas have 26 per cent each. IDBI bank has been put on prompt corrective action (PCA) by RBI due to rising bad loans and negative returns on assets. The bank had recently sold off its Mumbai property to Sebi for Rs 1,000 crore. However, the other partners are not in a desperate situation to sell off their stake.

‘There is an embedded value that is calculated on the basis of capital invested in the company and the future profits based on the capital. For insurance there is also a value that is calculated on the basis of the distribution channel it has. IDBI Federal has a strong bancassurance channel and all the insurance companies with bank partners are seeing good growth,’ sources said.

Both Federal Bank and Ageas maintain that the price should take the potential value the company based on its distribution channel. Bank-promoted life insurers are more in demand because of their ability to save on distribution costs by using the bancassurance channel.

The insurance companies currently put on the block are primarily valued based on the recent IPOs. ICICI Lombard and HDFC Standard Life are some of the large companies that have tapped the primary market. Other companies are seeking multiplies of the valuation clocked by these companies.

Tata AIA Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and Exide Life Insurance have shown interest in bidding for IDBI Federal Life.

Sources said the decision on the successful bidder will be taken by May 31 and in case the decision gets extended, it would not go beyond June 30 as per the mandate given to the merchant bankers.