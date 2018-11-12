FDI flows seen drying up

After the huge outflow of portfolio investments over the last few quarters, India could see drying up of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in the coming months, as the rising yields on dollar-denominated debt and the perception of an appreciating greenback could hold back foreign investors from pumping in more money.

According to experts, after the record outflows from foreign institutional investors this year, even FDI could dry up in the next six months owing to the rise in the US short- and long-tenor interest rates.

This could put renewed pressure on the rupee, one of the worst performing currencies in Asia.

So far this year, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a total of Rs 97,000 crore from the capital markets. This includes over Rs 37,000 crore from equities and close to Rs 60,000 crore from debt.

October saw the largest outflow in the recent year with a massive pullout of Rs 35,600 crore (about $5 billion) from the Indian capital markets on concerns over rupee depreciation, global trade spat and rising crude prices.

Outflows could also dampen equity funding for companies and acquisition deals. Analysts said the halt in foreign flows and negative year-to-date dollar-returns from stocks due to market correction and rupee devaluation could whistle that the private equity (PE) party is over, at least for the time being.

The gap between two-year and 10-year US Treasury notes has narrowed as the yield on 10-year note has nearly doubled from bottom two years ago to 3.22 per cent and market participants are expecting this to further flare up to 3.50 per cent.

“A whole generation of money managers were fed on the ten year trend of low-to-zero interest rates and depreciating dollar. This lured money managers to take risky private equity stakes at exorbitant valuations in emerging markets (EMs),” said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage.

“Free money in the US and weak dollar outlook have been the main source of flows behind large risky private equity bets in EMs such as Ola cabs,” he said.

The zero-interest-rate-policy and declining dollar of the last decade helped create zombie PE funds that in turn pumped up so-called new-age businesses, giving craziest valuations to firms which didn't make but guzzled money.

Those businesses, which were making some decent money, were seduced to borrow and buy back their stocks. This ruined their return on capital, which is now lower than their valuations display.

Because zero interest rate policy and declining dollar are things of the past decade, all these PE funds will start folding up once the 10-year rate hits 3.5 per cent and their free-money delusions are destroyed when they wake up to the realisation that money has a price tag, said an analyst.

The Great Normalisation currently being pursued will see both Fed and neutral rates stablising at higher level. That will choke the pipe of cheap money and kill the appetite for risky bets in EM, analysts said.

According to technical traders USD-INR could test 78.50 levels after consolidation of the last few weeks in the 71.50-74.50 range.