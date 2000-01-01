FDI equity inflows to services grew by 15% in 2017-18

The Narendra Modi government is banking heavily on its various reforms initiative to attract fresh capital inflows. The increase of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the services sector by 15 per cent in the first seven months of the current fiscal is one such reform initiatives taken by the government which augurs well for the investing community and is expected to ensure that India remains an attractive investment destination. At least that’s what The Economic Survey-2017-18, presented in Parliament by union Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, said.

“FDI equity inflows to the services sector grew by 15 per cent during 2017-18 (April-October). It has been possible because the government has undertaken a number of reforms to ensure that India remains an increasingly attractive investment destination, which includes announcement of the National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) policy, implementation of GST, reforms for ease of doing business. FDI policy provisions were radically overhauled across sectors such as construction development, broadcasting, retail trading, air transport, insurance and pension,” the country’s annual report card said.

Quite significantly, according to a Deloitte study, services sector contributes more than 60 per cent to India’s economy and 28 per cent to the total employment. Attracting highest FDI inflows, services sector is on a growth trajectory driven by digital efforts of the government and highly skilled and low cost manpower. The Indian economy has witnessed good revenue generation with growing sectoral activities across tourism, healthcare, telecom, information technology, banking, finance, education and space. The new sectors, which have gained significant momentum from government and private players, include sports, railways and retail including e-commerce. These sectors are increasingly gaining global visibility and attracting global players to invest and partner with domestic players.

At present, more than 90 per cent of FDI inflows are through automatic route.

After the successful implementation of the e-filing and online processing of FDI application by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), the government announced to phase out the FIPB in the Union Budget 2017-18. Earlier this month, Union Cabinet approved amendments in FDI policy allowing 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for Single Brand Retail Trading. Also, foreign airlines have been allowed to invest up to 49 per cent in Air India. The share of these services stood at 56.6 per cent of the cumulative FDI equity inflows during the period April 2000-October 2017 and 65.8 per cent of FDI equity inflows during 2017-18 (April-October), the survey pointed out.

The Economic Survey said that though there is ambiguity in the classification of FDI in services, it is the combined FDI share of the top 10 service sectors such as financial and non-financial services falling under the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP)’s service sector definition, as well as telecommunications, trading, computer hardware & software, construction, hotels & tourism, hospital & diagnostic centers, consultancy services, sea transport, and information & broadcasting that can be taken as the best estimate of services FDI. However, these could include some non-service elements. The share of these services is 56.6 per cent of the cumulative FDI equity inflows during the period April 2000-October 2017 and 65.8 per cent of FDI equity inflows during 2017-18 (April-October).

Significantly, these moves have gone down well among different stakeholders of the economy and have been hailed by many experts. Aashish Kasad, India region tax leader, consumer products and retail, EY India, for instance, said, “Permitting 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail under the automatic route is another progressive step by the Centre towards attracting foreign investment and ease of doing business in India. This should also generate employment and give the Indian consumers access to several international brands. However, there was also an expectation of the Centre liberalising the FDI norms for multi-brand retail to enable large international retail chains invest in India and bring in latest technologies and retail formats, which remains an unfinished agenda right now.”

A recent Deloitte study pointed out that India has the fastest growing (9.2 per cent in 2015-16) service sector in the world and contributes about 66 per cent to the Indian GDP. The services sector, which stands at about $1.48 trillion, has a potential for exponential growth riding on government initiatives such as Make in India, Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India. Unique innovations of IndiaStack namely Aadhaar, DigiLocker, e-Sign, UPI, BHIM, and AEPS riding on JAM Trinity has created presence less, paperless, cashless and consent platform will enable exponential growth.