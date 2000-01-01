Extended bullish moves seen

The market scaled new highs on the back of strong across-the-board buying in index heavyweights. The Sensex settled at record high above the psychological 35,000-mark at at 35,081.82, surging 310.77 points, or 0.89 per cent. The Nifty-50 rose 88.10 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 10,788.55. The BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices rose 0.66 per cent and 0.43 per cent, underperforming the Sensex.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Capital Goods Index was up 1.59 per cent, followed by Bankex (1.55) and IT (1.28).

Technical outlook

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, said: Wednesday was a “remarkable day for the secular trend and bulls despite the fact the stocks and particular indices were underperforming. The Nifty was very well supported by Bank Nifty as a heavyweight with a new record high of 26335.

“The market has many legs to extend the bullish trend. The first driver is definitely liquidity while the second driver is the recent participation of Bank Nifty. We have seen broad consolidation in the last few days, which are creating short-term bases which a bullish market needs. The consolidation in the 10400 - 10500 zone during December around the elections has provided the base to extend the rally.

“The Nifty made a bullish engulfing pattern with a range covering the last two days’ consolidation, indicating a clear bullish run. It has also cleared the crucial resistance of 161.8 along with Bank Nifty as well. Bank Nifty also has come out of a pattern which is a bullish continuation and may continue to perform well in coming days.

Market view

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said: “The underlying sentiments continue to remain positive for the Indian market. However, with indices trading near record highs, investors and traders should be cautious. Q3 results of companies would be the key focus for investors and stock-specific action is likely to continue, which could dictate the market trend in the near-term.”

—Ashwin Punnen